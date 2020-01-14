Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 188.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

VUG opened at $189.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.23 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

