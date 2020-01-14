Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $961,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485,046 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,901,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,835,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,383 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,921,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,357,000 after acquiring an additional 814,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,119,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,486,000 after acquiring an additional 652,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $79.14 and a 52 week high of $85.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day moving average of $83.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1873 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

