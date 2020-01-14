Cypress Wealth Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 72.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 256.3% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,438.05.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,437.55 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,441.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $993.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,351.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,244.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

