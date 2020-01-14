Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 155 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Visa by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 149,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 64,335 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,872,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $672,142,000 after purchasing an additional 95,302 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,883,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $673,897,000 after purchasing an additional 220,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.79.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.61. 779,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,039,877. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $195.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.02.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

