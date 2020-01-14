Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cyren Ltd. provides messaging, antivirus and Web security solutions. The Company’s messaging solutions include anti-spam, Outbound Spam Protection for service providers, Zero-Hour virus outbreak protection and GlobalView Mail Reputation services, as well as Command Antivirus and GlobalView URL Filtering services. It offers its solutions to network and security vendors offering content security gateways, unified threat management solutions, network routers and appliances, anti-virus solutions and to service providers, such as software-as-a-service vendors, Web hosting providers and Internet service providers. Cyren Ltd., formerly known as Commtouch Software Ltd., is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. “

Get Cyren alerts:

CYRN stock remained flat at $$1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.28. Cyren has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 million. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 68.95% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. Analysts expect that Cyren will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cyren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cyren by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cyren by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 689,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 171,680 shares in the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyren (CYRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.