CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek Sells 100,000 Shares

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CONE traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $61.75. 34,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,925. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.23. CyrusOne Inc has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 60.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

