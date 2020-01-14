Daneel Tops One Day Trading Volume of $436.00 (DAN)

Daneel (CURRENCY:DAN) traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Daneel has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Daneel has a market capitalization of $33,702.00 and approximately $436.00 worth of Daneel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Daneel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Daneel

DAN is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Daneel’s total supply is 69,320,719 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,242,358 tokens. The official website for Daneel is daneel.io . The Reddit community for Daneel is /r/Daneel_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Daneel’s official Twitter account is @daneelproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Daneel Token Trading

Daneel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daneel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Daneel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Daneel using one of the exchanges listed above.

