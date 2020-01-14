Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Now Covered by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DCPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.17.

DCPH stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 2.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 29,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,322,218.80. Also, insider Christopher John Morl sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $99,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,133 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,278. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

