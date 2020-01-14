Dero (DERO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $500,626.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. Dero has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $500,626.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00003760 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000212 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,166,278 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

