Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) Short Interest Down 15.3% in December

Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 533,200 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the December 15th total of 629,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 264,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

DESP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Despegar.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 255.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,041,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Despegar.com by 943.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 977,227 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Despegar.com by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,107,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,157,000 after acquiring an additional 783,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Despegar.com by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,522,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,037,000 after acquiring an additional 186,117 shares during the period. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC raised its stake in Despegar.com by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 870,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 119,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DESP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.67. 114,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.51. Despegar.com has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.21 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

