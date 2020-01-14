Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DBD. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.73 million, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Gerrard Schmid bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $194,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ulrich Naher bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 67,600 shares of company stock worth $498,304. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 23,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 126,681 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

