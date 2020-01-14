Direxion FTSE Russell US Over International ETF (NYSEARCA:RWUI) Trading Down 0%

Direxion FTSE Russell US Over International ETF (NYSEARCA:RWUI)’s stock price dropped 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.86 and last traded at $64.86, approximately 201 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.3884 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

