DMG Mori (ETR:GIL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

DMG Mori AG (ETR:GIL) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €42.35 ($49.24) and last traded at €42.50 ($49.42), approximately 5,720 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.60 ($49.53).

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is €42.51 and its 200-day moving average is €42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.61.

DMG Mori Company Profile (ETR:GIL)

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT produces and sells cutting machine tools worldwide. The company operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines to turn-mill centers; vertical and horizontal production turning and multispindle machining centers; 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, additive manufacturing products; and digital solutions.

