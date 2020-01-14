DNotes (NOTE) Price Tops $0.0050 on Exchanges

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. DNotes has a market cap of $668,893.00 and $4,176.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DNotes coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and Trade By Trade. In the last seven days, DNotes has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DNotes Profile

DNotes (CRYPTO:NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

DNotes can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Trade By Trade and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

