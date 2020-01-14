Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises about 2.1% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $42,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Surevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 25,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 28,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 6,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 40,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $81.44. 1,039,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,129. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.66. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $83.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on D shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

