Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,310 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 2.9% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $43,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in Accenture by 1,764.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.18.

ACN traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $208.61. 80,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,670. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $144.15 and a 12 month high of $213.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,319.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $150,090.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

