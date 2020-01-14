Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 212,021 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,021 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $36,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,419,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,313 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 94.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 642,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 312,473 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $15,297,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $14,674,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,442,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,604,000 after purchasing an additional 269,048 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NEAR remained flat at $$50.29 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 567,410 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

See Also: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.