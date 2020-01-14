Donaldson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Clorox worth $19,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Clorox by 48.3% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Clorox by 45.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.13. 36,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,183. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $166.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cfra cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

