Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 2.3% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $33,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12,846.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,157,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $794,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094,852 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,412,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,830 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,655,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $940,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,545 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,333,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $519,433,000 after purchasing an additional 762,169 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 155.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $129,292,000 after purchasing an additional 725,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,051,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,777. The company has a market capitalization of $159.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.47. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

