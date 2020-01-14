Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,907 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,243,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 44,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,346,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Hasbro by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 437,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth $1,195,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.38. 39,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,916. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.87 and a 52 week high of $126.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 30.40%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.65%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.14.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

