Donaldson Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,732 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,887,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,082,000 after purchasing an additional 552,015 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,041,000 after purchasing an additional 162,399 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,266,000 after purchasing an additional 75,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,983,000 after purchasing an additional 122,411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,137. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.85 and a 200-day moving average of $119.82. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $99.48 and a twelve month high of $126.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.5985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

