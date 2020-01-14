Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 309 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 4.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 25.0% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its position in Amgen by 62.8% during the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Cowen increased their price target on Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.39.

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,933. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

