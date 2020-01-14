Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 3,958 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of XYL traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $85.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.51.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,260.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,940 shares of company stock worth $924,628. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

