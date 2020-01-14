Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 503 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,191 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,083,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953,416 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,174,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,149 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 63.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,705,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,254,000 after acquiring an additional 661,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $285.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,304,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $279.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.57. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $300.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $8,232,680. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Citigroup lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $257.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.45.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

