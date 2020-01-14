Doubleview Capital (CVE:DBV) Shares Down 5%

Doubleview Capital Corp (CVE:DBV) shares traded down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 14,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 52,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10.

Doubleview Capital Company Profile (CVE:DBV)

Doubleview Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Hat property with 10 mineral tenures totaling 6,308 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia; and the Red Spring deposit situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

