DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Short Interest Update

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 450,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 358,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DSPG. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DSP Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of DSP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.69. 77,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,308. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63. DSP Group has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $366.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.74.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DSP Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DSP Group by 111.1% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in DSP Group by 473.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in DSP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DSP Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DSP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

