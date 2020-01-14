DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Short Interest Update

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 450,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 358,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
A number of research firms have recently commented on DSPG. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DSP Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of DSP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Shares of NASDAQ DSPG traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.69. 77,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,308. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63. DSP Group has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $366.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.74.
In other news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DSP Group by 111.1% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in DSP Group by 473.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in DSP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DSP Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DSP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.
About DSP Group
DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.
See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.