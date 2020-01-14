DubaiCoin Price Up 19.8% Over Last Week (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0845 or 0.00000954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $360,331.00 and approximately $3,039.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00021585 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009911 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007395 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008014 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005183 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

