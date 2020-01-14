Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Buys 2,012 Shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 372.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 499.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 253,606 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 550.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 57,559 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of City Office REIT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,411. The company has a market capitalization of $723.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18. City Office REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.04%.

CIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of City Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

