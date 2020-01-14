Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 407.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,530. The stock has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $109.52 and a 12-month high of $194.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.02 and a 200 day moving average of $168.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.55.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $104,022.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,605.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,376.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at $302,628.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,077 shares of company stock worth $1,544,237 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

