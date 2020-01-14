Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Increases Position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 716.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,891 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,529,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,102,000 after buying an additional 433,467 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 225.3% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 792,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after acquiring an additional 548,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,941,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,825. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.1543 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

About VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

