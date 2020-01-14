Dynaresource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Shares Down 25%

Shares of Dynaresource Inc (OTCMKTS:DYNR) dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.57, approximately 225 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61.

About Dynaresource (OTCMKTS:DYNR)

DynaResource, Inc, an exploration stage company, invests in, explores, and develops mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other valuable minerals. Its flagship property is the San Jose de Gracia property with 33 concessions covering approximately 69,121 hectares located in northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

