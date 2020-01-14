Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.12

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.12 and last traded at $28.13, with a volume of 18862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.04.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $87,301,944.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $993,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $470,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $6,266,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

