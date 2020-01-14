EagleX (EGX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $466.00

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One EagleX coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX. EagleX has a market capitalization of $11,593.00 and approximately $466.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EagleX has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 88.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.36 or 0.03637846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00184378 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00122017 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID . EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io

Buying and Selling EagleX

EagleX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

