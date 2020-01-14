EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL) Shares Up 0.4%

EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.63, 32,045 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 74,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%.
EATON VANCE FR/COM Company Profile (NYSE:EFL)
There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term.
