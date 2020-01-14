EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL) Shares Up 0.4%

EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.63, 32,045 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 74,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29.

Get EATON VANCE FR/COM alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFL. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of EATON VANCE FR/COM during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in EATON VANCE FR/COM in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in EATON VANCE FR/COM by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EATON VANCE FR/COM during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in EATON VANCE FR/COM by 218.6% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter.

EATON VANCE FR/COM Company Profile (NYSE:EFL)

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for EATON VANCE FR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EATON VANCE FR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.