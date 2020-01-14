Eco Animal Health Group’s (EAH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of EAH opened at GBX 256 ($3.37) on Friday. Eco Animal Health Group has a 52-week low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 755 ($9.93). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 215.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 324.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $172.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25.
Eco Animal Health Group Company Profile
