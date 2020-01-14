Eco Animal Health Group’s (EAH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of EAH opened at GBX 256 ($3.37) on Friday. Eco Animal Health Group has a 52-week low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 755 ($9.93). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 215.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 324.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $172.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25.

Get Eco Animal Health Group alerts:

Eco Animal Health Group Company Profile

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.