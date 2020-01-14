EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Reaches $0.0053 on Major Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LocalTrade, DDEX, Bit-Z and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $14.11 million and $447,316.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00053055 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00076168 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,767.93 or 1.00615374 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00055151 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000341 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, DDEX, LocalTrade, DigiFinex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.