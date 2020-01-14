Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Short Interest Update

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Edesa Biotech news, Director Der Velden Peter Van bought 140,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at $27,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Edesa Biotech stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 94,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,144. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23. Edesa Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. Edesa Biotech had a negative net margin of 912.54% and a negative return on equity of 136.94%.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

