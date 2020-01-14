Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Jan 14th, 2020

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Editas' lead candidate EDIT-101, which uses CRISPR gene editing to treat LCA10, a genetic illness that causes blindness, is being developed in partnership with Allergan. The disease has a significant unmet need as no therapies are presently approved. A phase I/II dose escalation study on EDIT-101 initiated patient enrolment in July 2019. Editas has some high-profile collaborations with big pharma companies for its CRISPR technology, which provide research support and funds to pursue its pipeline development. It is also developing EDIT-301 for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. However, due to lack of a marketed product, Editas is heavily dependent on its partners for collaboration revenues, which remains a concern. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

EDIT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $31.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,455. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $32.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 56.53% and a negative net margin of 842.47%. The business’s revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 290.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

