Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Given Hold Rating at HSBC

HSBC reissued their hold rating on shares of Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 646 ($8.50) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 661 ($8.70) to GBX 651 ($8.56) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 694.67 ($9.14).

LON ECM opened at GBX 688.50 ($9.06) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 667.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 631.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06. Electrocomponents has a 1-year low of GBX 496.80 ($6.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 729.80 ($9.60).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a GBX 5.90 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

