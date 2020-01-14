Elrond (ERD) Market Cap Reaches $12.85 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Dcoin, Bilaxy, Binance and Binance DEX. Elrond has a market cap of $12.85 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elrond has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.78 or 0.02749559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00182808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026258 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00120610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,480,557,005 tokens. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bilaxy, Binance and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.