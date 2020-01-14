Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,990,000 after acquiring an additional 687,094 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,324,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,241,000 after acquiring an additional 74,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,598,000 after acquiring an additional 449,608 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,684,000 after acquiring an additional 228,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,934,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,577 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,478,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,706. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $77.18 and a one year high of $95.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.99 and a 200-day moving average of $91.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.9569 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

