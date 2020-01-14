Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Decreased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8,529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,769 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,736,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 16,479.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 490,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,720,000 after acquiring an additional 487,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,680,000 after acquiring an additional 479,849 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.87. 2,152,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,439. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In related news, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 4,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $352,212.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.