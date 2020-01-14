EncrypGen Hits Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (DNA)

EncrypGen (CURRENCY:DNA) traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One EncrypGen token can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, Cryptopia and IDEX. During the last seven days, EncrypGen has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. EncrypGen has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $1,961.00 worth of EncrypGen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 126.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.65 or 0.04531248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00188254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00126930 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EncrypGen

EncrypGen launched on June 1st, 2017. EncrypGen’s total supply is 70,938,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,029,877 tokens. EncrypGen’s official website is www.encrypgen.com . EncrypGen’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EncrypGen is /r/encrypgen

EncrypGen Token Trading

EncrypGen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncrypGen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncrypGen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EncrypGen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

