Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. ValuEngine cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of PWR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.59. 57,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,212. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. Quanta Services Inc has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.91%.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $252,809.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,057.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $120,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

