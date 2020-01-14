Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,425 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF alerts:

Shares of BOTZ stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,032. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.47. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.