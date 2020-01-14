Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,715 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 172.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,293 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.31.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,808,851. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.04 and a 200 day moving average of $139.60. The stock has a market cap of $259.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.