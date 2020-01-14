Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of PFF stock remained flat at $$37.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,817,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,578. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

