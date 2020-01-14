Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Laffer Investments grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,014,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $6.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.26. The stock had a trading volume of 90,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,676. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.85. The company has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $245.90 and a fifty-two week high of $331.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

