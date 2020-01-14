Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.54 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 99.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,396. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.08. 2,100,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,504,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $61.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

