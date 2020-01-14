Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 2.4% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in Comcast by 44.2% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 33.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.04. The stock had a trading volume of 649,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,137,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.40.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

In other news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.